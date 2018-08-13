SOCIETY

Minnesota deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft

EMBED </>More Videos

Police officer saves women stranded on rainbow unicorn float

STARK, Minn. --
It was not a fairy tale, but a rescue on a Minnesota lake did involve a rainbow unicorn.

A sheriff's deputy and a reserve deputy from the Chisago County Sheriff's Office spotted a group of five women on a large, inflatable rainbow unicorn floating on Fish Lake Saturday.

KMSP-TV reports the deputies pulled their squad car over and asked the women for a photo, but noticed the raft was stuck in weeds.

One deputy threw a rope to the women while the other recorded a video . A sheriff's office tweet says, "With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock!"


Deputy Scotty Finnegan, who threw the rope, says the women would have had trouble getting out of the mucky lake unassisted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldrescueMinnesota
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
Newsviews: Impact Grants Chicago
Movie night fundraiser at Arlington Heights cemetery sparks protests
Illinois woman celebrates 110th birthday
More Society
Top Stories
Man robbed after entering wrong ride-share vehicle in River North
Shots fired at, by Chicago police in Fernwood
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Man wounded in shooting outside Hilton Hotel in South Loop
7 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash on North Side
Woman hospitalized after barricading herself in room with daughter in North Lawndale, police say
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
Pepper spray used in Gold Coast store robbery
Show More
Chicago woman, 22, shot to death at Skokie hotel
AccuWeather: Sunny and hot on Monday with temps reaching 90 degrees
Bote's grand slam in 9th lifts Cubs over Nationals 4-3
1 dead, 2 injured in 3 related weekend shootings in Harvey, police say
More News