"I like boxing, I like ballet:" Missouri girl, 10, blends love of ballet with boxing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Like most 10-year-old girls, Brijhana Epperson loves ballet, but she also likes to box.In one day, she easily goes from putting on her ballet slippers to lacing up her high tops.Brijhana has found success in both ballet and boxing. She is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation for her age group in boxing. She earned the title after winning the National Junior Olympics."I like beating people up, that's my thing; and ballet, I just feel like I'm being me," Brijhana said.Brijhana has performed in The Nutcracker and with the Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey Dance Company.When it comes to boxing, she's not afraid of getting hurt."Sometimes I get a little worried but then I say to myself, 'Why are you worried, cuz you got your dad, your dad will help you and he's not going to let you get in the ring and get killed,'" Brijhana said.Brijhana hasn't decided on which activity is her favorite. She said, "That's a difficult question because I like boxing, I like ballet."Boxing may take center stage. Brijhana said she wants to go to the 2028 Olympics."I thought for a while ballet was No. 1. I think because boxing is more right now as far as gratification, I think we're gravitating towards boxing but ballet is still loved, though," said Brijhana's dad and boxing coach Courtney Epperson.