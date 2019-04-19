Society

Misspelled school crosswalk leaves people shaking their heads

DORAL, Fla. -- An ironic misspelling outside a school in Florida had dozens of people stopping by and taking pictures at a crosswalk.

Swapping the "H" and the "O" city workers misspelled the word "school" leaving people scratching their heads.

Soon enough, the mishap went viral with many saying the workers had one job.

City officials thanked the community for bringing the misspelling to their attention and are now working on repainting it.
