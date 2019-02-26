FEEL GOOD

Mom goes viral for burrito folding tutorial

A Gilroy mom is going viral for going above and beyond for her daughter who is away at college (@_aprilolvera/Storyful)

GILROY, Calif. --
A California mom is going viral for going above and beyond for her daughter who is away at college.

The college student texted her mom saying she didn't know how to fold a burrito. So Mom sent a video.


This is the tutorial April Olvera got from her mom after asking for help. The 40-second video shows mom patiently explaining how to fold the perfect burrito before signing off with a message of love.

People cannot get enough of the video because it shows everything good and pure about moms.

The video has nearly 10 million views.
