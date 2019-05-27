Society

Calif. mom who fought cancer while pregnant with twins needs another bone marrow donor after 2nd diagnosis

SAN PEDRO, Calif. -- A birthday party in San Pedro over the weekend could end up saving a life.

Susie Rabaca was 8-months pregnant with twins last year when she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia. She needed a blood stem cell transplant, and after more than 85,000 people signed up with the Be The Match Registry, a donor was found.

RELATED: SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match

But after giving birth and having a transplant, the cancer returned and another procedure is required.

Sunday's party was held both to lift her spirits and to encourage more people to sign up as possible donors.

"I'm just happy to be here. My doctors let me come home on a day pass to be able to be here with my family, and celebrate my birthday and have Be the Match out here," Rabaca said.

In finding a match, it helps if the patient and the donor share a similar ethnic background.

Rabaca is Hispanic and white. Only 3% of the registry is mixed race.

Rabaca's twins, Ryan and Rainy, are healthy and happy - along with her other children.

She said she's fighting for all her kids, so she can beat this brutal disease.

More information from Be the Match on becoming a potential blood stem cell donor is available at bethematch.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniahealthtwinsleukemiau.s. & worldbone marrowcancerdonations
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
Thousands register to help leukemia patient expecting twins
Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
Leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding perfect donor match
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
32 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago Memorial Day weekend violence
Live Radar: Severe storms could bring tornadoes on Memorial Day
Schaumburg man found dead; homicide investigation underway
'Youth Fair' looking for volunteers, highlighting nonprofits for children in Chicago metro
Soldier presses on with Memorial Day event through storm
DACA recipient heads to Harvard Medical School
Bill to remove abortion restrictions sent to Ill. House
Show More
3 hurt in log ride crash at CA amusement park
Uncle arrested in search for missing 5-year-old girl
Beloved father shot to death on front porch
Arnold Schwarzenegger offers to help 102-year-old being evicted
Girl, 15, missing from Jefferson Park
More TOP STORIES News