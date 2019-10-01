Bullying Prevention Month brings awareness to the power of words, being different

October marks National Bullying Prevention month. It's a time to bring awareness to the fact that hundreds of thousands of kids are bullied every day across America.
Lori Orlinsky and her daughter Hayley joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio with tips for parents on how to approach the subject of bullying with their kids.
According to Lori, 160,000 kids stay home from school each day to avoid being bullied. She said bullying behavior can start as early as the age of 3, with girls being more susceptible to teasing.
While many of us have been taught the saying, "sticks and stones will break your bones but names will never hurt you," the staying rings untrue as words cause emotional distress that can last a lifetime.
When Haley was just 3-years-old, what some may consider an innocent school project led to her feeling different and excluded. The next day Lori went in search of a book or TV show that that would help her understand her feelings, but none could be found.
With a journalism background, Lori decided to take matters into her own hands a write a children's book call "Being Small (Isn't So Bad After All)."
Lori is certified by the Center for Disease Control in Bullying Prevention and Response Training and is an ambassador for the PACER National Bullying Prevention Center.
Lori will be at the Lincoln Park Barnes & Noble October 5 at 11 a.m. to share her book and speak with parents.
For more information for parents and kids about bullying prevention, visit stopbullying.gov.
