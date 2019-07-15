Society

More than 1 million people to raid Area 51 in Nevada in quest to see aliens

More than one million Facebook users say they're going to raid Area 51 in Nevada on Sept. 20 in a quest to see aliens.

The clearly tongue-in-cheek Facebook event page is titled "Storm Area 51. They Can't Stop All of Us" and states "We can run faster than other bullets."

It's inviting users from around the world to join a "Naruto run" into the area. That's a Japanese Manga-inspired running style featuring arms outstretched backwards and heads forward.

"We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry," according to the event organizer.

But some social media users expressed concerns.

"Folks, bad news," Facebook user Jen Petrilli, posted on the event's discussion page. "This event is planned for September 20th. While I love this planning time, this gives them a lot of time to move the aliens out of Area 51. If we want to get our extraterrestrial pals into safe and loving arms, this needs to ASAP. Love, A friend to the aliens."

SEE ALSO: Family says UFO sighting near Fort Hood was bundle of balloons released after funeral

The mysterious Area 51 has been the subject of conspiracy theories for decades.

Many people believe the U.S. government stores its secrets about UFOs and aliens at the military site.

The invitation comes a few weeks after a group of U.S. Senators were briefed about reported encounters between the U.S. Navy and an unidentified aircraft or unidentified flying object.

RELATED: Top 9 places to see UFOs in the Houston area
EMBED More News Videos

The Katy Freeway into downtown Houston appears to be a hot zone for UFO activity.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfacebooku.s. & worldufo
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Areas around Humboldt Park lagoon closed as alligator search continues
Woman riding Divvy bike critically injured in Humboldt Park hit-and-run
Amazon Prime Day: Do's and don'ts according to experts
Rare sea turtles set nesting records along southern Atlantic coast
7 tips for navigating Amazon Prime Day
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, hot Monday
VIDEO: Beachgoers form human chain to rescue swimmer from rip currents
Show More
Felon who tried to rob couple having sex in van fired shots at man, beat him with gun: prosecutors
Holocaust survivor Fritzie Fritzshall returns to Auschwitz
No bail for teen charged with torching car linked to fatal Humboldt Park shooting
2 kids seriously hurt by car that ran red light: police
Officials: Mother kills sons, sets house on fire in Elmhurst murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News