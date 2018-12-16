U.S. & WORLD

More than 1,000 Santas hit the streets in Kosovo for charity race

EMBED </>More Videos

More than a thousand Santas hit the streets in Kosovo's capital Sunday to help out their neighbors. It was the third year of an increasingly popular holiday-themed race in snowy Pristina benefitting local families. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

PRISTINA, Kosovo --
More than a thousand Santas hit the streets in Kosovo's capital Sunday to help out their neighbors.

It was the third year of an increasingly popular holiday-themed fun run in snowy Pristina benefitting local families in need ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Many of the runners donned red hats and jackets like those worn by Santa, with some even sporting long, white beards.

Event organizer Jusuf Islami told the Associated Press that the race has grown in size each year, adding that the money raised this year was enough to support 500 families. Islami described the event as a "humanitarian mini-marathon."

As Santas young and old crossed the finish line, many cheered as Islami, dressed as Santa Claus, proposed to his girlfriend.

Jusuf Islami proposes to his partner Hana during the 3rd Santa Claus run in Kosovo's capital, Pristina, on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychristmasholidaysanta clausrunningu.s. & worldeuropefun stufffeel goodcharity
U.S. & WORLD
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
VIDEO: Officers, bystander rescue deer trapped in soccer net
Beware of this Netflix scam email
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this weekend
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Chicago Police Memorial Foundation taps man in red suit for 'Operation Santa'
3 performing and visual arts events to check out in Chicago this weekend | Hoodline
Survey: Some say Santa should be rebranded female, gender neutral
VIDEO: Police officers seen decorating offensive Christmas tree
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago Bears clinch NFC North division, headed to playoffs
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this weekend
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
Semi, 2 vehicles collide on southbound Dan Ryan
3 killed in crash in unincorporated Woodstock
Former Lincoln Mall in Matteson could feature new housing, retail development
Pair of burglaries reported at same apartment complex on NW Side: police
Speeding car crashes into van causing it to flip, catch fire
Show More
Quick Tip: Keeping holiday packages safe from 'porch pirates'
VIDEO: Officers, bystander rescue deer trapped in soccer net
Florida man allegedly takes and stuns deputy with his own Taser
190 countries agree to climate change rulebook
Beware of this Netflix scam email
More News