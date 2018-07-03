Most annoying thing neighbors do

U.S. & WORLD

Last year, the number of people renting in the United States hit a 50-year high. Whether they own a home or prefer communal-style living, the one thing everyone has in common is neighbors. The website Porch.com wanted to find out what are the most annoying qualities of neighbors. They surveyed over 1,000 people and came up with a top 10 list of the most aggravating neighborly traits.

Top 10 most annoying things neighbors do:

1. Frequently intrude on the privacy of others
2. Be loud or noisy
3. Refuse to pick up after their pet
4. Park in a space that isn't theirs
5. Leave children unsupervised

6. Call the police on another neighbor
7. Leave notes on a neighbor's door instead of speaking face to face
8. Have loud sex
9. Visibly walk around in various states of undress
10. Have landscaping or other items that obstruct a neighbor's view
