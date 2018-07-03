Most annoying thing neighbors do

Last year, the number of people renting in the United States hit a 50-year high. Whether they own a home or prefer communal-style living, the one thing everyone has in common is neighbors. The website Porch.com wanted to find out what are the most annoying qualities of neighbors. They surveyed over 1,000 people and came up with a top 10 list of the most aggravating neighborly traits.Top 10 most annoying things neighbors do:1. Frequently intrude on the privacy of others2. Be loud or noisy3. Refuse to pick up after their pet4. Park in a space that isn't theirs5. Leave children unsupervised6. Call the police on another neighbor7. Leave notes on a neighbor's door instead of speaking face to face8. Have loud sex9. Visibly walk around in various states of undress10. Have landscaping or other items that obstruct a neighbor's view