Society

#WeddingFail: Mother-in-law wears wedding gown to son's ceremony

KIRTLAND, Ohio -- A bride took to Twitter to share a picture with the hashtag #weddingfail.

The photo shows Amy Pennza standing alongside her mother-in-law, who just so happened to show up in a dress similar to hers.



RELATED: Bride angry after guest loads 10 Tupperware containers with food from wedding

Pennza says that she never thought to ask what her mother-in-law was wearing, so she was unaware of the dress until she arrived.

The mother-in-law says she did not do it to be rude, or embarrassing. However, she found a good deal and didn't want to spend a lot of money.

SEE ALSO: Florida man arrested after crashing beach wedding during first dance
EMBED More News Videos

The couple said they were not the ones to call police. In fact, they didn't even know he was arrested until the next morning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyohiowedding dresswedding crasherswedding
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump delays ICE raids for 2 weeks
Judge clears way for Ukrainian gas mogul Dmitry Firtash extradition to Chicago
Armed men rob 10 people at Northwest Side bar
Meeting held to address University Park lead contamination
7 dead in collision with several motorcycles, pickup truck
Trump denies knowing woman newly accusing him of sexual assault
Family shares message from Maleah Davis at her funeral
Show More
Mom, 2 toddlers found dead on Staten Island
Man suspected of killing 2 people kills himself, cops say
4 killed, 12 wounded in Friday shootings across Chicago
11 killed in skydiving plane crash in Hawaii
How immigration authorities make arrests, conduct raids
More TOP STORIES News