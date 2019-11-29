CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A family has a plus one at the table this Thanksgiving after giving birth to a baby girl shortly after landing at a North Carolina airport on Wednesday.
The mother, Nereida Araujo, told ABC-affiliate WSOC, everything happened quickly. Her husband and two kids were traveling from Tampa to Pennsylvania for Thanksgiving but had a quick 20-minute layover in Charlotte.
"I was sleeping and I felt like a pop in my lower back," Araujo said. "I just felt like liquid and I woke my husband up."
She knew at that exact moment, the baby was on the way -- 11 days early.
Despite being 38 weeks pregnant, Araujo said she was cleared by her doctor and the airline to fly.
Luckily, a passenger with some delivery experience helped the new mother of three through the whole process.
The baby was given a fitting name, Lizyana Sky Taylor. The mother plans to call the little miracle, "Sky".
Mother names baby girl 'Sky' after giving birth at North Carolina airport
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News