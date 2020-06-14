Chicago mourns death of Civil Rights activist Dr. Conrad Worrill

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is mourning the life of Dr. Conrad Worrill.Visitation was held this afternoon on the city's South Side Sunday.Worrill was a professor at Northeastern Illinois University and founding member of the National Black United Front.Worrill, a Chicago Civil Rights activist with the Million Man March and host on WVON, died on Wednesday, his daughter said.He was a key player in the push to elect Mayor Harold Washington.And he worked for widespread observance of Kwanzaa.Worrill was 78 year old.