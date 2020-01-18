Visitation held for Henry Mayfield Jr., Hazel Crest soldier killed in terrorist attack

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5850315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A fallen soldier from south suburban Hazel Crest was remembered Tuesday with a yellow ribbon ceremony.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a somber day, but one to recognize the service and sacrifice of a Hazel Crest son who gave his life for his nation.With flags flying down the street, family, friends, and supporters gathered on a cold January day to pay respects and honor 23-year-old army specialist Henry Mayfield Jr., who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country."Right now it's just a sad situation. He died so young," said Ethelene Dean, Mayfield's aunt.Dean was filled with pride and pain as she saw patriot guard honors bestowed and mourned the loss of her nephew."It's very meaningful," she said. "But...it doesn't take away from the pain of the loss of a loved one."Mayfield was killed in a terrorist attack in Kenya. His body returned home this week with military honors.Neighbors wrapped yellow ribbons around trees in his hometown to show their respect and recognize a hero."It's a great honor to have these young men go out and protect our country, and when something happens to them, it is such a tragedy," said mourner Debra Balfour.Mayfield's grandfather, who served in the Marines, said he's thankful for the kindness he's seen in the community."It's words that I really can't explain right now, cause it's a heartbreaking thing what happened," Jerry Holloway said. "But I thank the community, and I thank everyone that gave their love and support towards the family."It's a hero's story that lives on now through the lives he touched, and the friends and family he leaves behind."People still care, still love our country, and are willing to give their last breath in that service," said Dave Gier, Senior Ride Captain of the Illinois Patriot Guard. "And this young man sadly did."Saturday there will be a wake for Specialist Mayfield and following that, his funeral.