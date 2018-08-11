A movie night fundraiser held in an Arlington Heights cemetery has sparked criticism that it was disrespectful.Protesters gathered Saturday night as "Raiders of the Lost Ark" was shown at Memory Gardens Cemetery.Beverage sale proceeds from the event will go toward the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, but those with loved ones buried at the cemetery are unhappy.One woman whose son is buried at the cemetery wrote on Facebook that she was "praying for rain" and "beyond disgusted" by the event.In a statement the cemetery said its intent for hosting this type of event was to serve as a gathering place and foster a sense of community among Arlington Heights residents. The cemetery also said that similar events at other cemeteries throughout the Chicago area have received a very positive response.The movie will be shown in a field where there are no graves or grave markers present, according to the statement.