Murals for Medical Relief honor Chicago health care workers fighting virus pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Throughout May, a series of murals will be painted by local Chicago artists who are dedicating their time and talents to create uplifting murals inspired by, and with gratitude for our healthcare workers.

Each mural aims to spread hope and inspiration in the community.

Chicago artist Joseph Renda Jr. joined ABC 7 to talk about how he got involved with the project.

Small businesses in the Illinois Medical District neighborhood are donating their walls, artists are volunteering their time, and Muros is donating all painting supplies.

Muros is collaborating with media production company VINCO on the project, combining the public art and a digital campaign to fundraise $50,000 for neighborhood hospitals such as Cook County Health, Northwestern Memorial and Rush University Medical Center.

Currently there are five sponsored murals in the area, which could expand if the campaign is successful.

For more information visit muralsformedicalrelief.com.
