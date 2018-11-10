CHICAGO (WLS) --In honor of Veterans Day, Chicago's Museum Campus is offering free days and new programs.
The Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium and Field museum are sharing ways veterans can enjoy the institutions free of charge beginning Sunday.
On Sunday, the Adler Planetarium is free for active duty military and veterans with a valid ID in addition to being free for Illinois resident.
The Field Museum will be free for Illinois residents and will offer discounts for non-resident veterans across the holiday weekend.
On Monday, which is the day Veterans Day is observed, the Shedd Aquarium is free for all veterans and active-duty military with a valid ID.
The Adler Planetarium will also be free on Monday for all Illinois residents with a valid ID.
On Wednesday, the Shedd Aquarium will host its second "Calm Waters"
event which extends hours from 4:30 p.m.to 7 p.m. at the aquarium for guests with disabilities who might prefer to visit in calmer, more sensory-friendly environment.