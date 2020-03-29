Coronavirus

Music brings people together, helps with coping amid COVID-19 crisis

By David Wright
Staying home, quarantined, isolated -- this is the world we now live in with the novel coronavirus pandemic and finding ways to cope amidst trying times has turned into inspiration for some.

VIDEO: Italians sing, dance on balconies during coronavirus lockdown

From the Italian serenades, and balcony concerts, people are taking music to a whole new level.

Musicians with the Toronto symphony performed Copeland's "Appalachian Spring." Members of the Rotterdam Philharmonic played Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," and many others sang together through video chat.

RELATED: San Francisco residents sing from balconies to lift spirits during COVID-19 crisis

Music is a universal language bringing harmony, humanity, and hope.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusmusicu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Coronavirus: How would hospitals decide who to treat first?
Sesame Street enlists Elmo, Cookie Monster on hand washing
Coronavirus in Indiana: What to know about 1,786 COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ill. COVID-19 cases climb to 4.5K, with 65 deaths as testing ramps up
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
20 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
What to know about Illinois' 4,596 COVID-19 cases
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
Vincent van Gogh painting stolen in raid at Dutch museum
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, winds diminishing Monday
Travelers flying from Chicago to Texas must quarantine or risk jail time
Indiana couple stuck aboard cruise ship where 4 died
Group offering free COVID-19 screenings, supplies for CPD officers
New York City to fine social distancing violations
More TOP STORIES News