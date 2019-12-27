Society

Mystery Grinch gives Haddonfield, NJ family 'violation' for Christmas light display

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey -- Residents of a southern New Jersey town are wondering who left an anonymous and snarky note telling a family their Christmas lights display was sorely lacking.

Angela Beatty said the note appeared on her doorstep in Haddonfield on Christmas Eve.

The letter said the decoration, which features a single tree lit in blue lights, displays "lack of neat, organized and/or classy lighting."

It said it was sent by the "S & V Panel" and urged the family to "reflect on your flaws this offseason and correct them for next year," and enclosed a box of white lights to "jump start your 2020 planning."

Photo provided to Action News



"It was the rudest and most ignorant award from my neighbors," Beatty told the Courier-Post of Cherry Hill. "I've had an awful year, so getting this letter hit a nerve."

Beatty told the newspaper the family has lost a beloved pet this year and is nursing an ill relative back to health. She said the family also was recently involved in a car accident and that she was too depressed to put time into decorating.

"It was unnecessary," Angela's son, Sam Beatty, told Action News on Thursday night. "My grandfather was a policeman in New York and it's lit blue for the police."

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycamden countychristmas
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former NU law professor hit, killed by car in Oak Park
Lansing Hooters shooting causes panic
Family, friends say final goodbye to boy, 4, killed in Gary shooting
Chicago cannabis coordinator lays out do's and don'ts for 2020 legal weed
NY Times: Leaked videos show SEALs describing Eddie Gallagher in grim terms
Chicago stepper Jannice Robertson killed in Orland Hills crash
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
Show More
Lurie patient data wrongfully accessed: hospital
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Surveillance images released of suspect in Harvey home invasion, fatal shooting
Family, dog rescued after falling into icy pond in Deer Park
Maple Tree Inn will likely reopen in mid-January
More TOP STORIES News