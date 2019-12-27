Society

Mystery Grinch gives Haddonfield, NJ family 'violation' for Christmas light display

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey -- Residents of a southern New Jersey town are wondering who left an anonymous and snarky note telling a family their Christmas lights display was sorely lacking.

Angela Beatty said the note appeared on her doorstep in Haddonfield on Christmas Eve.

The letter said the decoration, which features a single tree lit in blue lights, displays "lack of neat, organized and/or classy lighting."

It said it was sent by the "S & V Panel" and urged the family to "reflect on your flaws this offseason and correct them for next year," and enclosed a box of white lights to "jump start your 2020 planning."

Photo provided to Action News



"It was the rudest and most ignorant award from my neighbors," Beatty told the Courier-Post of Cherry Hill. "I've had an awful year, so getting this letter hit a nerve."

Beatty told the newspaper the family has lost a beloved pet this year and is nursing an ill relative back to health. She said the family also was recently involved in a car accident and that she was too depressed to put time into decorating.

"It was unnecessary," Angela's son, Sam Beatty, told Action News on Thursday night. "My grandfather was a policeman in New York and it's lit blue for the police."

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycamden countychristmas
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Surveillance images released of suspect in Harvey home invasion, fatal shooting
Several rescued from fire in 3-story North Lawndale apartment building
Chicago stepper Jannice Robertson killed in Orland Hills crash
Aurora man who built more than 27K crosses to honor gun violence victims retires
Former JROTC instructor accused of sexually assaulting student multiple times
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, slightly cooler Friday
Show More
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Mother, child attempting to rescue dog rescued from pond in Deer Park
Kroger cautions shoppers about fake ad on Facebook
'Peloton husband' gives his girlfriend exercise bike
Legal weed poses challenge for companies with zero tolerance policies
More TOP STORIES News