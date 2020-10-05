ABC 7 Chicago celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with 'Ñ Beat' special

The Ñ Beat is an Emmy Award-winning series of special programs produced by ABC 7 Chicago, which offers a rich tapestry of stories highlighting the contributions of Chicago's vibrant Latino community.
An encore of the program will air at 4:30 p.m. on October 18.
Hosted by ABC7's Stacey Baca from the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen. Correspondents included ABC7's Tanja Babich, Rob Elgas, Michelle Gallardo, Mark Rivera and Yukare Nakayama.
The Ñ Beat examines the profound impact COVID-19 has had on Chicago's Latino community. While the Latino population comprises 29% of the city's population, it accounts for more than 40% of the diagnosed COVID-19 cases. Hear from doctors and nurses who take up the fight against COVID-19 including the work of the group Illinois Unidos, where local Latinx experts joined together, to offer key COVID information and resources for the community.
Clinics like Esperanza Health Centers have provided invaluable services to the community such as parking lot testing, a COVID-19 triage hotline and Telehealth nurses. Hear the dramatic story of how one Telehealth nurse practitioner, Veronica Galvalisi, sprang into action speaking Spanish over the phone to help save a life.
For more information on Esperanza's COVID-19 relief fund, click here.
The Ñ Beat also explores COVID-19 in the workplace and how ARISE Chicago is playing a key role in advocating for workers who believe they are being subjected to unsafe working conditions. Chicago native and Pilsen photographer Mateo Zapata captures the plight of essential workers at their jobs, in the midst of the pandemic.
COVID-19 has also caused unemployment to skyrocket in the Latino community. See how the Pilsen Food Pantry, launched by University of Illinois at Chicago's Dr. Evelyn Figueroa, helps fill a huge need in the community.
After protests over police brutality and racial injustice erupted across the nation, many cities were hit with riots and looting forcing businesses to board up store fronts. But Chicago artist Marco Rios used a boarded-up store as a canvas, to spread a message of hope and unity.
In June, Rios was commissioned by AT&T, to turn the boards, into several beautiful murals.
The National Museum of Mexican Art has been closed to the public since the shelter-in-place orders back in March but that isn't stopping the vital work of this free institution. The museum's Senior Citizen program, "Viva la Vida," pivoted to being a virtual Friday art class, in order to stay engaged with their patrons while their doors are closed. We hear from two seniors who express their feelings about the Zoom art class and how it remains the highlight of their weeks.
"The Ñ Beat" is produced by Holly Grisham and Justyna Syska.
