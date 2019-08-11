Society

Naperville Fire Department helps nonprofit 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace' build beds for kids in need

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The goal behind the non-profit "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" is that every child has a comfortable place to sleep.

On Saturday, the Naperville Fire Department joined volunteers from the non-profit to build 40 bunk beds for local families in need.

The event titled "Beds Across America" is held every year through multiple local chapters.

Last year, the volunteer-driven event helped more than 9,000 local children get off the floor and into beds.

For more information about "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" visit their website at www.shpbeds.org.
