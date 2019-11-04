Naperville police conclude no hate crime committed in alleged racist incident at Buffalo Wild Wings

The incident happened in late October at the Buffalo Wild Wings on 75th Street in Naperville. According to the victims, a group of about 18 customers, children and adults of multiple ethnicities, were asked to move tables because another customer didn't want to sit near black people.
The incident went viral, sparking a demand for the company to take action.
Buffalo Wild Wings said they fired a service manager and a shift manager as a result of the incident. In a statement, the company said, "We take this incident very seriously and after conducting a thorough, internal investigation have terminated the employees involved, Buffalo Wild Wings values an inclusive environment and has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind."
The customer who allegedly made the complaint has also been permanently banned from every Buffalo Wild Wings location nationwide, and the company said they will hold additional sensitivity and diversity training at all of their Chicagoland locations.
Many members spoke out about the incident at a press conference Tuesday.
Buffalo Wild Wings issued a new statement on the incident Wednesday afternoon, saying:
"Buffalo Wild Wings' leadership does not condone in any way what happened at the company's Naperville location, which is why swift action was taken once we had all the facts.
This included dismissing involved team members at the Naperville restaurant and meeting in-person with city officials, guests and team members, so we could learn from this moment. Further, we will be conducting enhanced sensitivity training in our restaurants and working with city officials and community leaders to provide input and counsel.
The families involved brought up several great recommendations and requests in their press conference yesterday, all of which we can positively address. While we are working now with civic and community organizations in Naperville and surrounding area, we also look forward to having a meaningful, open dialogue with the families when they are ready."