Naperville police conclude no hate crime committed in alleged racist incident at Buffalo Wild Wings

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville police say investigators have concluded no hate crime was committed at a local Buffalo Wild Wings after customers were allegedly asked to moved because of the color of their skin.The incident happened in late October at the Buffalo Wild Wings on 75th Street in Naperville. According to the victims, a group of about 18 customers, children and adults of multiple ethnicities, were asked to move tables because another customer didn't want to sit near black people.The incident went viral, sparking a demand for the company to take action.Buffalo Wild Wings said they fired a service manager and a shift manager as a result of the incident. In a statement, the company said, "We take this incident very seriously and after conducting a thorough, internal investigation have terminated the employees involved, Buffalo Wild Wings values an inclusive environment and has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind."The customer who allegedly made the complaint has also been permanently banned from every Buffalo Wild Wings location nationwide, and the company said they will hold additional sensitivity and diversity training at all of their Chicagoland locations.Many members spoke out about the incident at a press conference Tuesday.Buffalo Wild Wings issued a new statement on the incident Wednesday afternoon, saying: