Moon Landing 50: NASA takes a look back at Apollo 11's launch day

NASA's history office shared some very special moments of the July 20 moon landing on Twitter.
On launch day, which was July 16, 1969, the Apollo 11 crew got up around 4 a.m. and began preparing for their 9:32 a.m. flight.
Wake up- it's launch day. Today in 1969, the Apollo 11 crew got up around 4 a.m. and began preparing for their flight. They had a 9:32 a.m. rocket to catch. #Apollo50th pic.twitter.com/0xIIJSH7t9— NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) July 16, 2019
The crew ate a pre-flight breakfast that consisted of steak, eggs, toast, juice and coffee.
To fuel a big day of spaceflight, the Apollo 11 crew ate a pre-flight breakfast of steak, eggs, toast, juice, and coffee #OTD in 1969. #Apollo50th pic.twitter.com/OI8lpNabvH— NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) July 16, 2019
Hours later, astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins lifted off from Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a journey to the Moon and into history.
Four days later, while Collins orbited the Moon in the command module, Armstrong and Aldrin landed Apollo 11's lunar module, Eagle, on the Moon's Sea of Tranquility, becoming the first humans to set foot on the lunar surface.
ABC13 INTERACTIVE: From Houston to the Moon - Apollo 11 landing's 50th anniversary
