National museum unveils limited edition bobblehead of Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack

However instead of sacking a quarterback, Mack is featured riding a grizzly bear.
In a press release, the museum said Mack is the newest addition to the "Riding" bobblehead collection.
"We're always thinking of ideas for unique and fun new bobbleheads and the Player Riding Bobblehead Series certainly fits in that category," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "I can't think of a more intimidating bobblehead than Khalil Mack riding a grizzly bear."
Wearing a Navy Blue No. 52 jersey, the stone-faced Mack bobblehead is holding a football and sitting atop an equally menacing grizzly bear who is flashing his teeth.
The limited edition bobbleheads run about $40 each and come individually numbered.
Mack is the only player in NFL history to be named first-team All-Pro at two different positions (defensive end and outside linebacker). Selected fifth overall by the Oakland Raiders in the 2014 NFL Draft, Mack was traded to the Chicago Bears prior to the 2018 season for two first-round draft picks. He also signed a six-year, $141 million extension, becoming the highest paid defensive player in NFL history.
Mack holds the all-time NCAA record for forced fumbles (16) and is tied for tackles-for-loss (75), notched 53 quarterback sacks, 78 tackles-for-loss and 15 forced fumbles in his first five NFL seasons.
The four-time Pro Bowler was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st. St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
