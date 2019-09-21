Society

Navy officer pulls off surprise reunion, not once, but three times in the same day

By ABC7.com staff
A Navy officer pulled off a surprise reunion, not once, but three times in the same day.

Michael Forjan showed up at three schools in South Florida to surprise his four kids who hadn't seen him in six months.

His 6th grade son Gabriel ran up to his father as he walked into the school cafeteria. Earlier in the day, Forjan surprised his other kids at two other schools.

He praised his wife for taking care of their children while he served in Iraq.

"My wife is amazing. The fact that she can do all of this by herself - me being in Iraq - it's difficult," he said.

"I am just so happy that he is home and he gets to be with us and we get to be a family again,"

Forjan will be home with his wife and kids for two weeks, before he returns to duty in Iraq.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyiraqnavytroop greetingsfamilyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after SUV drives through Schaumburg mall
Chicago joins global climate strike, call for action on climate change
Owner of the most famous lowrider in LA history dies at 45
University of Chicago Medical Center nurses go on strike
Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations
Waukegan corn maze opens for season
AMBER ALERT: Reward grows to $25K for missing N.J. girl
Show More
Iconic 'Friends' orange couch in Chicago this weekend
Wrigley Field organist retires after 3 decades
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, stray showers overnight
Video shows suspect in bike shop minutes before woman shot in Fulton River District
Chicago cop bikes 300 miles to bring attention to opioid crisis
More TOP STORIES News