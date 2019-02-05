Navy Pier offers free Ferris wheel rides for Valentine's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) --Navy Pier is offering couples a romantic ride on the iconic Centennial Wheel on Feb. 14 in honor of Valentine's Day.
Click here to register for the free rides from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on enclosed and heated gondolas, which will offer picturesque views of the lake and skyline from 200 feet above ground.
One lucky couple will get a complimentary date at the pier which will include dinner, dessert, a caricature drawing, a gift basket and a cozy VIP ride on the Centennial Wheel. Click here to enter the giveaway for the complimentary date.
Three finalists will be selected and the winning couple for the date will be chosen by public votes via Navy Pier's Facebook page.
Registered couples can present their reservation ticket at the Pier Park Box Office upon arrival to redeem the ride.
More than 2,000 free tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Thereafter, tickets will be available for purchase on site. Discounted tickets are available to Illinois residents and U.S. military members upon presenting a valid ID at the Pier Park Box Office. For an extra special Valentine's Day experience, guests can reserve the VIP gondola - featuring four plush seats, a glass bottom and other premium perks - by calling 312-595-5021.