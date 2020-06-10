Navy Pier reopens with restaurants, boat rides; rides remain closed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6215404" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what you can expect in Phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parts of Navy Pier have welcomed back visitors as the city of Chicago continues to slowly reopen.Navy Pier has been closed for nearly three months as part of the state and city shutdown due to COVID-19.Expect outdoor restaurant spaces, tour boats, parking garages and outdoor parks and piers to be opened.Staff have been hard at work spacing out the seating and using measures to keep customers safe."Our cleaning staff is constantly moving throughout the pier and making sure they are sanitizing high touch surfaces, tables, elevator buttons ,all of that." Said Payal Patel, Navy Pier communications director.At Harry Caray's, not only are they using their large outdoor patio, but they have special partitions at the outdoor bar to keep both the customers and workers safe."One thing you will notice when you see our outdoor bar, we covered the entire thing with plexiglass, our host tent has a plexiglass shield," said Grant De Porter, president of the Harry Caray Restaurant Group. "We have a lot of distance between all of our tables. We probably have the most distance anywhere just by the way we designed it and then we have giant bathrooms for a lot of handwashing and sanitation."Offshore, the city's largest rooftop, is also ready. They can hold 200 people on their deck, with red tape marking the required space between seats.They are also moving forward with a touchless menu, you just scan the code with your phone to order.The Navy Pier Ferris wheel and other rides remain closed, The Chicago Children's Museum will not reopen yet, and the fireworks shows also remain shut down."This is a long time coming," Patel said. "We've been very anxious to get our outdoor spaces open and start the first phase of re-welcoming guests back to the pier safety."There are social distancing ambassadors around Navy Pier to remind people to keep space between groups.