Navy Pier's 'The Beach Chicago" art installation offers escape from the cold

Created by New York-based designers, Snarkitecture, "The Beach Chicago" is an immersive art installation, which consists of a large, open room filled with more than a million antim

Created by New York-based designers, Snarkitecture, "The Beach Chicago" is an immersive art installation, which consists of a large, open room filled with more than a million antimicrobial and recyclable plastic balls, along with deck chairs, lifeguard chairs, umbrellas and signage that mimic the sensation of a day at the beach.
Event Information:
What: The Beach Chicago
Where: Navy Pier, Aon Grand Ballroom
When: Saturday, Jan. 19 - Sunday, Feb. 3
Admission: Free

To learn more about The Beach Chicago, visit Navy Pier's website.
