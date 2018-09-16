HURRICANE FLORENCE

Churchgoers gather for song and prayer outside grocery store during Hurricane Florence

Members of the Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church gathered together for song and prayer, despite being unable to enter their church building due to Florence.

Churchgoers in North Carolina are not letting Florence get in the way of their worship.

ABC11 reporter Ana Rivera stopped by a Harris Teeter with her crew to grab some coffee when she noticed a group of people gathered outside of the store.

It turns out they were all members of the Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church.

The group was unable to get into the church, so instead, they gathered in a circle and began to sing and pray.


"In the midst of the storm, we find peace. There are folks around here who are literally standing with us who have houses on the beach, vehicles destroyed, houses destroyed and yet they're here worshipping with us," says the church's pastor.
HURRICANE FLORENCE
