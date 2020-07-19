Society

New Black Lives Matter mural painted on Chicago's South Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Artists and volunteers painted a new Black Lives Matter mural on Chicago's South Side Saturday.

The group painted the street at 70th Street and Jeffrey Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood.

They used red, blue and other colors, designed to attract attention to their cause.

RELATED: Memorial to Black lives lost to police brutality welcomes public participation

The mural joins many across the city, including one in Rogers Park dedicated to Black lives lost to police violence.

The mural-memorial was intended to show the community how prevalent police violence is around the country.
