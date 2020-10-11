domestic violence

New mural at Forest Park facility seeks to raise domestic violence awareness

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- October is National Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, and one Chicago nonprofit is hoping a new mural will help draw attention to the issue.

Artist Antonia Ruppert painted the mural on the front of the new headquarters of Sarah's Inn in Forest Park. The organization opened a new $2 million headquarters in March, which then had to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Carol Gall said domestic abuse has been steadily increasing since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sarah's Inn is widely recognized as a longstanding, well-known nonprofit organization, dedicated to helping victims of domestic abuse.

Visit sarahsinn.org for resources and more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyforest parkdomestic violence
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Officer charged with murder after shooting man walking away
Man, woman dead in apparent Aurora murder-suicide: police
Police identify woman found dismembered in luggage
Man accused of carrying girlfriend's body in luggage to be extradited to KY
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 2,727 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths
Chicago Marathon 2020 leaves Grant Park empty but offers runners options
Chicago student goes into labor while taking bar exam
Englewood CPD squad car crash hurts 5 officers
Girl, 3, runs off trail and falls into scalding water at Yellowstone
Trump insists he's free of COVID-19, ready for campaign trail
Dems, GOP give White House stimulus package offer bad reviews
Show More
Stacey Baca shares her posole recipe
40 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings
IL to offer health coverage to noncitizen immigrants
Breast health organization helps women in need at no cost
How to have good hand hygiene
More TOP STORIES News