New mural at Forest Park facility seeks to raise domestic violence awareness

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- October is National Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, and one Chicago nonprofit is hoping a new mural will help draw attention to the issue.Artist Antonia Ruppert painted the mural on the front of the new headquarters of Sarah's Inn in Forest Park. The organization opened a new $2 million headquarters in March, which then had to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Executive Director Carol Gall said domestic abuse has been steadily increasing since the beginning of the pandemic.Sarah's Inn is widely recognized as a longstanding, well-known nonprofit organization, dedicated to helping victims of domestic abuse.