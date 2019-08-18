Society

Gov. Pritzker creating new Illinois license plate to help fight pediatric cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation Thursday creating a new license plate to raise awareness and money to help fight pediatric cancer.

The bill was passed in honor of Jonny Wade, an 8-year-old who died of cancer, and other children across Illinois.

"Jonny's story is all too familiar for Illinois families, and I hope this law passed in his honor will help fight pediatric cancer and save lives," Pritzker said. "There's no more worthy cause than ensuring our children can live healthy lives."

The plates will fund research of pediatric cancer and cancer treatment at the Cancer Center of Illinois, a center run by the University of Illinois.

Senate Bill 946 takes effect January 1, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyspringfieldchildrencancer deathcancer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 16, from Crown Point
Chicago Weather: Air and Water Show delayed; Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled
Family demands answers in Indiana officer-involved shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Humid, Sunday morning thunderstorms and heavy rain
Theater on the Lake hosts viewing party for Chicago Air and Water Show
2 injured, police release images of SUV wanted in hit-and-run
Group performs music at crime scenes around Milwaukee
Show More
Horn from the Heart: The Paul Butterfield Story
'Endangered' Man, 83, missing from Bellwood
Annual Black Harvest Film Festival celebrates independent filmmakers
Englewood woman celebrates 108th birthday
Woman thought she had kidney stones, gave birth to triplets
More TOP STORIES News