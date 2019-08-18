Gov. Pritzker creating new Illinois license plate to help fight pediatric cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation Thursday creating a new license plate to raise awareness and money to help fight pediatric cancer.The bill was passed in honor of Jonny Wade, an 8-year-old who died of cancer, and other children across Illinois."Jonny's story is all too familiar for Illinois families, and I hope this law passed in his honor will help fight pediatric cancer and save lives," Pritzker said. "There's no more worthy cause than ensuring our children can live healthy lives."The plates will fund research of pediatric cancer and cancer treatment at the Cancer Center of Illinois, a center run by the University of Illinois.Senate Bill 946 takes effect January 1, 2020.