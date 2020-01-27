Society

New mural honoring Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna pops up in LA

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES -- Less than 24 hours after the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, a new mural dedicated to the two popped up in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles.

The mural features their faces with the words "Kobe & Gigi Forever. Daddy's Girl."

LA landmarks light up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant

The father and daughter were among the nine people killed Sunday when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas.

Tributes continue to pour in and makeshift memorials have been popping up across Southern California since the tragedy.

