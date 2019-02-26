U.S. & WORLD

2019 Gerber baby makes history as the first of Hmong descent

EMBED </>More Videos

The newest Gerber baby makes history as the first of Hmong descent.

The newest Gerber baby makes history as the first of Hmong descent.

Kairi Yang is 15-months-old of Hickory North Carolina.

Gerber representatives say Baby Kairi instantly impressed the judging panel.

"As soon as we saw her photo, we fell in love with Kairi's expressive eyes and angelic face, looking toward the future and being excited for all that it holds," said Bill Partyka, President and CEO, Gerber.

Baby Kairi beat out a record-breaking 544,000 entries.

As the face of Gerber for the year, she will be featured on Gerber's social media channels and her family will receive $50,000.

"We are beyond thrilled that our sweet Kairi is Gerber's 2019 Spokesbaby," said Kairi's mom, Ying Vue. "We hope Kairi's one-of-a-kind, entertaining personality and vibrant facial expressions radiate positivity around the world, just like she does in our home every single day."

The Hmong are an ethnic group from China and Southeast Asia.

"Peter (Kairi's dad) and I are proud to be our parents' children and of the Hmong community. Hmong in our eyes is all about the close bonds we have with family," said her mom to ABC News.

Last year's official Gerber baby, Lucas Warren, also made history as the company's first-ever Gerber baby with Down syndrome

The original Gerber logo is inspired by the very first Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook.

Cook is now 92 years old. Her family submitted a charcoal drawing of her when she was 4 months old in 1928. Her photo became the company's trademark in 1931.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybabybusinessasian american
U.S. & WORLD
WATCH: 7-year-old boy with one arm hits home run
British Airways flight tips side to side
Parents, you will sleep again... when your child is 6
Mich. mobile home fire leaves 3 kids dead, 4 others injured
WWE star Roman Reigns says his leukemia is in remission
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Mom goes viral for burrito folding tutorial
Man buys $540 in cookies so Girl Scouts can escape cold
Woman experiences act of kindness on worst day of her life
SWEET SERENADE: Cops with singing chops perform at diner
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Chicago mayoral election 2019: Chico, Mendoza, Enyia concede; 11 candidates remain
LIVE: Chicago Election Results 2019: Coverage of mayoral race, candidates and more
Chicago mayoral election 2019 could see record-low turnout
'Friend' who posted bail for R. Kelly identified
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
Person shot by CPD officer: police
Infant girl dies in California, boy thrown off building
Chicago Cubs owners play role in 44th ward race
Show More
Ex-classmate found guilty in teen's murder allegedly over mom's inheritance
Teen fatally shot, ID'd
14th Ward election underway as incumbent Burke under investigation
Homeless family gets a 'second chance' at life
More News