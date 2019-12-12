News Fix: Did you catch the 'Cold Moon' aka the decade's last full moon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Wednesday, December 12/Did you catch the final full moon of the decade last night?On the east coast, it was at its peak point in the sky at 12:12 A-M on the twelfth day of the twelfth month.It's sometimes known as the "Cold Moon."The nickname goes back to when Native Americans used the full moon to track the calendar, giving the moon its name to recognize the long, cold winter nights.Tens of thousands Catholic followers walked through cold weather overnight for the annual Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines.The Des Plaines shrine is the largest outside of the church and basilica in Mexico City.Church leaders say they expect over 300,000 visitors to make the pilgrimage to the shrine.Masses started at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and will continue until 6:00 p.m. tonight.It's a doughnut lover's dream.December 12 or "12-12" is also known as day of the dozens.To celebrate the palindrome date, participating Krispy Kreme locations will allow customers to get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1, with the purchase of any dozen.The deal is only good for Thursday, so you have to get them while supplies last.