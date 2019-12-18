News Fix: House to debate, expected to vote on President Trump impeachment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Wednesday, December 18.It's a big day in Washington D.C.Congress is expected to impeach the President Trump for "abuse of power" ... and "obstruction of Congress."Democrats accused the president of trying to pressure Ukraine ... into helping him politically.But the president says it's Democrats who are abusing their powers.There were massive rallies across the country and here in Chicago in support of impeachment.Scientists may be close to uncovering a dark time in Oklahoma's history.An investigation revealed an area of a cemetery in Tulsa could be a mass grave site.If true, it could finally answer the question of what happened to hundreds of victims from the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.A white mob destroyed what was known as the "Black Wall Street" and as many as 300 black people were killed.But there aren't that many records of all the deaths.Tulsa officials said they're ready to finally uncover the truth.If you were planning on buying legal marijuana in Chicago Jan. 1, you may have to put your plans on hold.The City Council Black Caucus wants to delay sales until July to make sure there is minority ownership of marijuana companies.It narrowly passed out of committee yesterday at City Council.The mayor says she understands their concerns and hopes to resolve them without a delay.The full city council could take this up at its meeting Wednesday.