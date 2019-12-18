news fix

News Fix: House to debate, expected to vote on President Trump impeachment

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Wednesday, December 18.

TOP STORY: House expected to debate, vote on Trump impeachment

It's a big day in Washington D.C.

Congress is expected to impeach the President Trump for "abuse of power" ... and "obstruction of Congress."

Democrats accused the president of trying to pressure Ukraine ... into helping him politically.

But the president says it's Democrats who are abusing their powers.

There were massive rallies across the country and here in Chicago in support of impeachment.

TOP STORY: Investigation reveals 2 mass graves could be linked to Tulsa Race Riot

Scientists may be close to uncovering a dark time in Oklahoma's history.

An investigation revealed an area of a cemetery in Tulsa could be a mass grave site.

If true, it could finally answer the question of what happened to hundreds of victims from the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.

A white mob destroyed what was known as the "Black Wall Street" and as many as 300 black people were killed.

But there aren't that many records of all the deaths.

Tulsa officials said they're ready to finally uncover the truth.

TOP STORY: Buying legal pot could be delayed for Chicagoans

If you were planning on buying legal marijuana in Chicago Jan. 1, you may have to put your plans on hold.

The City Council Black Caucus wants to delay sales until July to make sure there is minority ownership of marijuana companies.

It narrowly passed out of committee yesterday at City Council.

The mayor says she understands their concerns and hopes to resolve them without a delay.

The full city council could take this up at its meeting Wednesday.

For more trending topics content follow ABC7 Chicago Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopimpeachmentnews fixblack historyarts & cultureu.s. & worldpoliticsnancy pelosipresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
News Fix: Did you catch the 'Cold Moon' aka the decade's last full moon
News Fix: Climate activist Greta Thunberg named TIME Person of the Year
News Fix: Women snubbed from major categories at Golden Globes
News Fix: Miss South Africa crowned 2019 Miss Universe
NEWS FIX
News Fix: 25 years later, 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hits No. 1
News Fix: Did you catch the 'Cold Moon' aka the decade's last full moon
News Fix: Climate activist Greta Thunberg named TIME Person of the Year
News Fix: Women snubbed from major categories at Golden Globes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Man, 25, charged in assault of girl, 11, in South Side library: CPD
Black student athlete taunted with monkey noises at game, parents say
2 mass graves revealed possibly related to 1921 Tulsa race riots
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
City Council could vote to delay Chicago marijuana sales Wednesday
West Side student gets full ride scholarship to Columbia University
Show More
FedEx driver fatally shoots robbery suspect in Philadelphia
Kim Foxx says progressive prosecution could result in safer neighborhoods
Instruments, gear stolen from local band; members ask for help getting it back
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine faces sentencing in racketeering trial
Driver hits CPD car in Jefferson Park, possibly alcohol-related: police
More TOP STORIES News