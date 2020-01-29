News Fix: High school students can design Cook County's #Flag2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Wednesday, January 29.Animal rights group PETA wants the famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil "retired" for Groundhog's Day.PETA is suggesting replacing Phil with an animatronic groundhog that could actually predict the weather with artificial intelligence.The age-old tradition claims if Phil sees his shadow on Groundhog's Day, we can expect 6-more weeks of winter weather.PETA says groundhogs are "not" barometers and the group wants Phil retired to an animal sanctuary.Groundhog Day is Sunday, February 2.NASA has a new spacecraft that will head to the sun for a historic mission.The solar orbiter will try to snap the first pictures of the sun's north and south poles.According to NASA, the spacecraft will use gravity from Venus and earth to swing itself out of the space aligned with the sun's equator where all planets orbit.Scientists hope the spacecraft will get a bird's eye view of the sun's poles from there.The orbiter has been custom-designed to handle the sun's heat.Experts said it can withstand temperatures over 900 degrees Fahrenheit.The spacecraft is slated to launch from Cape Canaveral next month.The Cook County government is turning 190 next year and it wants a makeover!City officials are looking for high school students to get the job done.Students grades 9-12 from all over the county are invited to get creative and design something that stands out from the plain Cook County flag we currently have.The campaign is called #Flag2021: A new flag for a new century.Students have until April 15 to submit their designs on Cook County's website.The winning design will be the official banner of Cook County Government, flown in all County operated locations and raised above Daley Plaza next January in a ceremony marking the introduction of #FLAG2021.