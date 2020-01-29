news fix

News Fix: High school students can design Cook County's #Flag2021

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Wednesday, January 29.

TOP STORY: PETA calls for Punxsutawney Phil groundhog to retire

Animal rights group PETA wants the famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil "retired" for Groundhog's Day.

PETA is suggesting replacing Phil with an animatronic groundhog that could actually predict the weather with artificial intelligence.

The age-old tradition claims if Phil sees his shadow on Groundhog's Day, we can expect 6-more weeks of winter weather.

PETA says groundhogs are "not" barometers and the group wants Phil retired to an animal sanctuary.

Groundhog Day is Sunday, February 2.

TOP STORY: NASA is planning trip to Sun

NASA has a new spacecraft that will head to the sun for a historic mission.

The solar orbiter will try to snap the first pictures of the sun's north and south poles.

According to NASA, the spacecraft will use gravity from Venus and earth to swing itself out of the space aligned with the sun's equator where all planets orbit.

Scientists hope the spacecraft will get a bird's eye view of the sun's poles from there.

The orbiter has been custom-designed to handle the sun's heat.

Experts said it can withstand temperatures over 900 degrees Fahrenheit.

The spacecraft is slated to launch from Cape Canaveral next month.

TOP STORY: High school students can design Cook County's #Flag2021

The Cook County government is turning 190 next year and it wants a makeover!

City officials are looking for high school students to get the job done.

Students grades 9-12 from all over the county are invited to get creative and design something that stands out from the plain Cook County flag we currently have.

The campaign is called #Flag2021: A new flag for a new century.

Students have until April 15 to submit their designs on Cook County's website.

The winning design will be the official banner of Cook County Government, flown in all County operated locations and raised above Daley Plaza next January in a ceremony marking the introduction of #FLAG2021.

For more trending topics content follow ABC7 Chicago Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoimpeachmentcdcnews fixgroundhog daynasaanimalu.s. & worldpresident donald trumppeta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
News Fix: Coronavirus kills 106 in China; US issues travel warning
News Fix: Remembering Auschwitz 75 years later
News Fix: Fans prepare to say 'farewell' to iconic Mr. Peanut
News Fix: Temperatures dip across US; affect wildlife in Florida
NEWS FIX
News Fix: Coronavirus kills 106 in China; US issues travel warning
News Fix: Remembering Auschwitz 75 years later
News Fix: Fans prepare to say 'farewell' to iconic Mr. Peanut
News Fix: Temperatures dip across US; affect wildlife in Florida
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot after stealing phone near Lynwood Sport Center, police say
Man killed after crashing into Niles police parking garage
Man beaten on Pink Line train after asking passenger to turn down music
City recommends return of electric scooters in Chicago
Possible coronavirus patient in isolation in Porter County: health officials
Sources: Kris Bryant loses grievance against Cubs, won't be free agent until after 2021 season
Republicans lack votes to block witnesses in impeachment trial
Show More
Chipotle fined $1.3M over thousands of child labor violations
Funeral to be held for local Vietnam vet; no next of kin found
Pritzker to deliver State of the State address Wednesday
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
All bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant crash site
More TOP STORIES News