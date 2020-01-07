news fix

News Fix: Powerful earthquakes rock Puerto Rico

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Karen Jordan has your top stories for Tuesday, January 7.

TOP STORY: Harvey Weinstein trial begins, new charges filed in LA

The sexual assault trial of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein began in New York this week.

Weinstein is accused of raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcing himself on another woman in 2006.

Prosecutors want the jury to hear from some of the more than 80 women, who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The wave of allegations led to what became known as the #MeToo movement.

Los Angeles filed two new charges against Weinstein on Monday. Prosecutors say he sexually assaulted two women during Oscar week in 2013.

The 67-year-old claims the sex was consensual.

TOP STORY: Powerful earthquakes rock Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead

A series of powerful earthquakes have hit the island of Puerto Rico in the last 24 hours.

Monday, the island was rocked by a 5.8-magnitude earthquake.

Tuesday morning, eight new quakes were reported, with two of them reportedly stronger than yesterday's.

People are sharing images of the damage on social media and there are reports of widespread outages on the island.

TOP STORY: Pat Sajak's daughter fills in on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Viewers will see a different Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune" this week.

The daughter of host, Pat, is helping to fill in during his absence.

You can watch 25-year-old Maggie take over as letter turner, during Vanna White's last week filling in as host of the iconic game show.

Pat was recovering from emergency surgery for a blocked intestine while the episodes were filmed.

He is scheduled to return next week.

Catch Wheel of Fortune at 6:30 p.m. only on ABC7.

