news fix

COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ill. jumps to 19; St. Patrick's Day celebrations postponed in Chicago: News Fix

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Wednesday, March 11.

TOP STORY: Joe Biden wins big in 4 states during Super Tuesday: Round 2

It was another big win for Joe Biden On 'Super Tuesday - round two.

He's captured four more states in the latest democratic primaries, including the big prize, Michigan.

The loss of that key battleground state dealt a serious blow to senator Bernie sanders' campaign.

However the COVID-19 outbreak is now forcing changes on the campaign trail.

Biden celebrated his big wins last night in front of campaign staff only, no crowd.

There will also be no audience at Sunday's debate in Arizona.

Sunday will be the last debate between candidates before the Illinois Primary, Tuesday March 17.

TOP STORY: COVID-19 cases confirmed in IL jumps to 19; St. Patrick's Day celebrations cancelled

There are now 19 cases of COVID 19 in Illinois and officials are making plans to try to keep that number from going up.

Organizers have cancelled all of this weekend's Saint Patrick's Day celebrations in Chicago. Other major cities like Boston have also cancelled their holiday parade.

Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot are scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss updates in the COVID-19 outbreak.

TOP STORY: Airlines hit hard, prices drop due to COVID-19 fears

Major airlines are slashing their schedules again as the COVID-19 outbreak gets worse.

United Airlines just announced it will cut at least 20% of its flights starting in May because demand is plunging. The carrier says reservations are down 70%

Delta is cutting up to 15% of its U.S. flights and 25% of their international schedule.

American Airlines' domestic flights are down over 7%.

Carriers said the COVID-19 backlash for the airline industry is even worse than post 9/11.

For more trending topics content follow ABC7 Chicago Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagost. patrick's daynews fixcoronavirusu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
News Fix: Big stakes for Biden, Sanders in Michigan primary
News Fix: Princess cruise ship set to dock in Oakland
News Fix: Katy Perry reveals she's expecting first child
News Fix: Happy Birthday Chicago
NEWS FIX
News Fix: Big stakes for Biden, Sanders in Michigan primary
News Fix: Princess cruise ship set to dock in Oakland
News Fix: Katy Perry reveals she's expecting first child
News Fix: Happy Birthday Chicago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago St. Patrick's Day parades, river dyeing postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
8 Lombard schools closed Wednesday amid coronavirus concerns
Chicago Election Board discusses upcoming primary
Chicago area school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
2 found dead at Lakeview bathhouse days apart: police
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape, sexual assault
Missing Deerfield man may be in Chicago, police say
Show More
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Park Ridge teacher charged with hate crime against elderly woman in Niles
US coronavirus cases reach 1,000 as NY contains 1-mile area
Grayslake mother fights for affordable hearing aids for daughter
'Bachelor' Peter's biggest obstacle to finding love: His mom
More TOP STORIES News