COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ill. jumps to 19; St. Patrick's Day celebrations postponed in Chicago: News Fix

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Wednesday, March 11.It was another big win for Joe Biden On 'Super Tuesday - round two.He's captured four more states in the latest democratic primaries, including the big prize, Michigan.The loss of that key battleground state dealt a serious blow to senator Bernie sanders' campaign.However the COVID-19 outbreak is now forcing changes on the campaign trail.Biden celebrated his big wins last night in front of campaign staff only, no crowd.There will also be no audience at Sunday's debate in Arizona.Sunday will be the last debate between candidates before the Illinois Primary, Tuesday March 17.There are now 19 cases of COVID 19 in Illinois and officials are making plans to try to keep that number from going up.Organizers have cancelled all of this weekend's Saint Patrick's Day celebrations in Chicago. Other major cities like Boston have also cancelled their holiday parade.Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot are scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss updates in the COVID-19 outbreak.Major airlines are slashing their schedules again as the COVID-19 outbreak gets worse.United Airlines just announced it will cut at least 20% of its flights starting in May because demand is plunging. The carrier says reservations are down 70%Delta is cutting up to 15% of its U.S. flights and 25% of their international schedule.American Airlines' domestic flights are down over 7%.Carriers said the COVID-19 backlash for the airline industry is even worse than post 9/11.