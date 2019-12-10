News Fix: Women snubbed from major categories at Golden Globes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tanja Babich has your top stories for Tuesday, December 10.Wheel of Fortune has a new temporary host...Vanna White!White filled in as host for three weeks while host Pat Sajak recovered from emergency surgery for a blocked intestine.Episodes featuring White as the temporary host began airing Monday.Some people are criticizing the Golden Globes for a lack of diversity in some of their biggest categories.Nominees were announced Monday and notably missing from the options for Best Picture (both drama and comedy) and Best Director nominations were women.Not a single film directed by, or even about women was nominated in the night's arguably biggest categories.Netflix grabbed the most nominations for the night, racking up 17.TOP STORY:Ellen DeGeneres will take center stage at the Globes when she will be awarded the Carol Burnett Award.DeGeneres is being recognized for her sitcoms, comedy stand-up, and "becoming a household staple on daytime television."DeGeneres will be the second recipient of the award.The first was its namesake, Carol Burnett, who received it in 2019.