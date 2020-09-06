newsviews

Newsviews: 2020 Census

By Kay Cesinger
Roughly 69% of people in Illinois have completed the 2020 Census.

In Chicago, that's at about 58%.

The information gathered by the census will impact the city, the state and the country for the next ten years.

On Wednesday, September 9, ABC 7 is partnering with a number of organizations to hold a phone bank for people with questions about the census, things like how to fill it out, how that information is used and who has access it.

This week on Newsviews we spoke virtually with Oswaldo Alvarez, Illinois' Statewide Census Director, Kareem Butler with the Chicago Urban League about the importance of the census.

We also spoke with Paul Luu with the Chinese American Service League and Karina Ayala-Bermejo with Instituto del Progreso Latino on how the census breaks down services and resources available in Chicago.

For more information on the ABC 7 "Make Yourself Count" virtual phone bank, click here.
