Newsviews: Cleaning up the Chicago River

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago is a city on a lake, but running through the heart of it is a river, and these days it's a busy place.
Kayakers paddle down the Chicago River. Along the shore, the Riverwalk is home to a number of restaurants. And the waters are home to more than 70 species of fish, muskrats, turtles, herons and more.
But not that long ago, this might have been difficult to imagine. The river was dirty, neglected.
Among those who have been working to clean it up Friends of the Chicago River and the Shedd Aquarium.
Our guests on Newsviews are Margaret Frisbie, Executive Director of Friends of the Chicago River and Jaclyn Wegner the Shedd Aquarium's Director of Conservation Action.
Links: www.chicagoriver.org, www.sheddaquarium.org
