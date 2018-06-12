NLEI holds 46th anniversary gala

A great night at the National Latino Education Institute Gala celebrating

46 years of career training. @StaceyBacaABC7 proudly served as tonight’s emcee. #ChicagoProud #NLEIDinner pic.twitter.com/p141ex5OhM — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) June 13, 2018

The National Latino Education Institute hosted its annual gala Tuesday.NLEI has been active for 46 years.The event honored for making job training and employment available to people across Chicago.ABC 7's Stacey Baca served as the night's emcee.