Jacob Blake shooting: No charges for police officers, Kenosha braces for unrest

Blake was shot several times in the back on August 23. The shooting left him paralyzed from the waist down and led to violent protests, riots and looting.
WARNING: Disturbing video -- Kenosha police shooting caught on video
The officer involved in the shooting, identified by authorities as Officer Rusten Sheskey, nor any other officers, nor Blake himself will face any charges, officials said Tuesday afternoon.
WATCH: Kenosha DA announces charging decision
Kenosha District Attorney Michael Gravely held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to address in detail the circumstances of the shooting, Wisconsin law and why he decided not to charge the officers.
Sheskey and the other officers who were at the scene have been placed on administrative leave.
WATCH: Jacob Blake's uncle reacts to decision not to charge police officers
Benjamin Crump, one of the attorneys representing Blake, released a statement after the decision was announced, saying in part, "We are immensely disappointed in Kenosha District Attorney Michael Gravely's decision not to charge the officers involved in this horrific shooting. We feel this decision failed not only Jacob and his family, but the community that protested and demanded justice. Officer Sheskey's actions sparked outrage and advocacy throughout the country, but the District Attorney's decision not to charge the officer who shot Jacob in the back multiple times, leaving him paralyzed, further destroys trust in our justice system. This sends the wrong message to police officers throughout the country. It says it is OK for police to abuse their power and recklessly shoot their weapon, destroying the life of someone who was trying to protect his children."
The Kenosha City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve an emergency declaration that would go into effect immediately following the decision. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has also authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to assist in controlling any civil unrest.
Gov. Evers released a statement following the charging decision, saying in part, "Today's decision is further evidence that our work is not done-we must work each day in earnest toward a more just, more fair, and more equitable state and country, and to combat the racism experienced by Black Wisconsinites. I hope for peace and justice for Jacob, his family, and the entire Kenosha community. I reaffirm my commitment to action to build a more just, more equitable state for every Wisconsinite. And I ask those who will exercise their right to assemble tonight and in the days ahead to please do so peacefully and safely."
RELATED: Full timeline of the Jacob Blake shooting, protests, unrest
Jacob Blake's family said they're preparing for an announcement they've waited months to hear, but are also bracing for disappointment. Whatever the decision is, the Blake family and other activists they work with are begging anyone who joins demonstrations to keep them peaceful.
"Police Officer Shesky needs to be fired, indicted, have his day in court, and convicted," Justin Blake said. "Justice could have taken place long before it got 20 and 30 below."
More than four months after Officer Shesky shot Jacob Blake seven times, Blake's father is still waiting for justice.
"Attempted murder. He tried to kill my son," Jacob Blake Sr. said.
Police have said they recovered a knife inside Blake's car, and officers were responding to a domestic call. They say Jacob Blake didn't follow officers' orders, and video shows Officer Sheskey firing multiple times into Blake's back as he leaned into the car where his young children sat inside.
"Although they're trying to use a scapegoat for the police officer, but he did wrong instead. He fired a revolver less than a foot from the heads of the children he was supposed to be trying to save," Justin Blake said.
Cries for justice have now spanned seasons. In sweltering summer heat to frigid winter evenings, activists have circled the now snow-covered streets of Kenosha demanding the officer be fired.
"Based on what's happened in our country, it's probably not going to go in Jacob's favor because they don't value us, our lives. They value the properties and businesses," said Tanya McLean, an activist with Leaders of Kenosha.
Mayor Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said they are working on plans to protect peaceful protests and prevent the unrest like that seen in the days following the shooting.
WATCH: Kenosha businesses board up, bracing for potential civil unrest
Some Kenosha businesses boarded up again in anticipation of the charging decision.
"It's an uneasy feeling. We don't know what's going to happen," said Ajillian Burrell-Warfield. Her husband was helping to re-install boards to protect her hair salon, Textures RX.
"I took them down for the holidays so that I could put up holiday decorations and try to get back some normalcy," Burrell-Warfield said.
But now, there's a sense of dread among some business owners in the city after hearing that anytime in the next two weeks, there could be a decision whether to charge the officer who shot Blake seven times last August, leaving him paralyzed.
They hope to be spared from a repeat of the civil unrest and destruction that took place for weeks afterward.
"They busted our windows, they busted our equipment," said Colleen Gimik, of Jackson Hewitt. "My hope is that people from outside of our communities stay outside of our community."
Justin Blake said his nephew is focused on his recovery and an inspiration to his family. He wanted to encourage the community to come together call for justice in his case. He said they are hoping for charges in this case, but are pleading with the community to stay peaceful.
"People have the right to be upset," Justin Blake said. "We are just asking them to be upset and make a lot of noise with the Blake family today, without being destructive."