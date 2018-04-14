Northside Wedding Expo helps couples plan their wedding

The Northside Wedding Expo will be held Sunday at three locations in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.The Edgewater Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first-ever event, which runs noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 and VIP tickets are $30.At 11 a.m., a VIP Fashion Show with mimosas and doughnuts will be held at Colvin HouseEach location will host numerous vendors, including bakers, florists, photographers, caterers and more. Transportation between venues will be provided by Chicago Trolley and Double Decker Company.Avail & Co - Apparel/ Fashion Show Demonstration at 11 am for VIP ticket holdersEdge of Sweetness - BakeryLang House - Hotel & AccommodationsPoemgrown - Favors, GiftsChicago Glass Collective - Favors, Bachelor/etteDovetail Brewery - Catering/ BeerHalf Acre - Catering/ BeerKOVAL - Bachelor/ette, Catering/ CocktailsVanity Picture Booth - PhotographyCare for RealFrancesca's Bryn Mawr - CateringEvents By Joey - CateringMisericordia - Bakery/Food Truck- Empirical Brewery - Catering/ Beer- Feast & Imbibe - Catering- Maddiebird Bakery - Bakery- Sonnet Wedding Films - Videographer- Stanley Brown Jewelist - Jewelry- Guesthouse Hotel - Hotel & Accommodations- Uncommon Ground - Catering/ Beer- Amy's Candy Bar - Favors- Dovetail Dance Studio - Ballroom Dance Demonstration- RAM Art Studio - Bachelor/ette, Gifts & Keepsakes- Tina's Italian Ice - Favors, Catering-Whole Foods Market - Catering, Flowers- Burke's Public House - Bachelor/ette, Brunch, Cocktails- Edgewater Candles - Favors- Naturally Yours - Event Planning- Ravenswood Loft - Venue- Salon Echo - Beauty Demonstrations- Velvet Dessert - Bakery- Anna Held - Floral- Sidequest - Catering/ Beer- Conn's Catering - CateringExpo attendees are invited to bring gently used formal wear for Care for Real's Prom Dress Drive. Donated formal wear will be distributed to families who do not have access to luxury items but would like to enjoy the celebration with class mates and friends.