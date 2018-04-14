SOCIETY

Northside Wedding Expo helps couples plan their wedding

The Northside Wedding Expo will be held Sunday at three locations in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Northside Wedding Expo will be held Sunday at three locations in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

The Edgewater Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first-ever event, which runs noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 and VIP tickets are $30.

At 11 a.m., a VIP Fashion Show with mimosas and doughnuts will be held at Colvin House

Each location will host numerous vendors, including bakers, florists, photographers, caterers and more. Transportation between venues will be provided by Chicago Trolley and Double Decker Company.

THE COLVIN HOUSE, 5940 N. Sheridan Rd.
Avail & Co - Apparel/ Fashion Show Demonstration at 11 am for VIP ticket holders
Edge of Sweetness - Bakery
Lang House - Hotel & Accommodations
Poemgrown - Favors, Gifts
Chicago Glass Collective - Favors, Bachelor/ette
Dovetail Brewery - Catering/ Beer
Half Acre - Catering/ Beer
KOVAL - Bachelor/ette, Catering/ Cocktails
Vanity Picture Booth - Photography

Care for Real
Francesca's Bryn Mawr - Catering
Events By Joey - Catering
Misericordia - Bakery/Food Truck

FIREHOUSE CHICAGO, 1545 W. Rosemont
- Empirical Brewery - Catering/ Beer
- Feast & Imbibe - Catering
- Maddiebird Bakery - Bakery
- Sonnet Wedding Films - Videographer
- Stanley Brown Jewelist - Jewelry
- Guesthouse Hotel - Hotel & Accommodations
- Uncommon Ground - Catering/ Beer
- Amy's Candy Bar - Favors
- Dovetail Dance Studio - Ballroom Dance Demonstration

- RAM Art Studio - Bachelor/ette, Gifts & Keepsakes
- Tina's Italian Ice - Favors, Catering
-Whole Foods Market - Catering, Flowers

THE LYTLE HOUSE, 5517 N. Broadway
- Burke's Public House - Bachelor/ette, Brunch, Cocktails
- Edgewater Candles - Favors
- Naturally Yours - Event Planning
- Ravenswood Loft - Venue
- Salon Echo - Beauty Demonstrations
- Velvet Dessert - Bakery
- Anna Held - Floral
- Sidequest - Catering/ Beer
- Conn's Catering - Catering

Expo attendees are invited to bring gently used formal wear for Care for Real's Prom Dress Drive. Donated formal wear will be distributed to families who do not have access to luxury items but would like to enjoy the celebration with class mates and friends.
