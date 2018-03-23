SOCIETY

Northwest side students create portable shelters for homeless

EMBED </>More Videos

Middle school students in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood have designed and built a prototype for a portable homeless shelter. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Middle school students in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood have designed and built a prototype for a portable homeless shelter.

They're the invisible population in Chicago. The thousands of people who have no permanent place to live.

A group of middle school students at the HSA Belmont Charter School developed a possible solutions.

At first glance, the structure looks like some sort of a vehicle, made of plywood with wheels and attached by a tow rod to a bike. It's got a little door and a couple windows, enough room to sleep in and even store some possessions. And this would be the place they call home.

The 11-and-12-year-old students who designed and built this structure named it "Hope." It's a portable homeless shelter.

"It'll help them have a warm place to stay, somewhere they can relax and not be in the cold," said student Jozlyn Aquerro.

"Even if we're not buying them a mansion or a three-bedroom home, this is a place they can stay and can sleep and can have a piece of humanity," said student Jayla Brown.

The project is the brainchild of their teacher, Peter Legrand. As an engineering teacher, he wanted the kids to apply what they learned to try to solve social problems.

"Initially I thought we would be at for three to four weeks and it became clear that there was something much bigger going on. They really wanted to change the world," said Legrand.

It is increasingly difficult for the homeless population in Chicago to find shelter.

The director of the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless said there are more than 16,000 homeless people on the streets and in shelters in Chicago.

"I think it's great for the school to engage kids into thinking about homelessness and about what it means," said Doug Schenkelberg, director of the Chicago Coalition for Homeless.

The students named the structure "Hope." Their teacher can relate.

"I have experienced homelessness personally and I can say that what makes a difference is hope," said Legrand.

All the materials involved, including the bike, which was donated, cost about $150.

The school believes this a prototype that could be mass-produced. Either way, their teacher said it's been quite an education.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societystudentshomelessfeel goodBelmont CraginChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News