Northwestern ready for Royal Wedding

Saturday's the big day for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!At Northwestern University, where Markle attended college, students were in the Royal Wedding spirit at the school library Friday. They hand-wrote notes that will be sent across the pond, made paper fascinators for a fashion statement, and looked over the university's collection of royal engagement memorabilia--all while enjoying tea and cakes."It says 'congratulations,' and 'we're so happy for you,'" read freshman Minna Ito off the note she put into the collection bin."It's cool to see a biracial woman being successful and finding love and happiness," said junior Sophie Lencioni.During a 2014 visit to the Evanston campus, Markle told student publication North by Northwestern she remembered the walk from north to South Campus was a "schlep." Perhaps the walk down the aisle will be easier--but doubtful with the queen watching on!The royal-to-be also talked about Evanston's 24-hour Burger King helping her with the "Freshman Fifteen." It appears that love affair was short-lived since it was before Harry met Meghan.