Society

Norwegian island wants to go 'time-free' when sun doesn't set

SUMMAROEY, Norway -- If you're one of those people who has trouble coping with Daylight Saving Time changes, just try wrapping your head around what people on a Norwegian island are dealing with.

The sun doesn't set on the island of Sommaroey for 69 days out of the year. So now people living there want to go "time-free."

They say since no one can tell the difference between day and night, they want to basically ignore the clock during the midnight sun period that lasts from May 18 to July 26.

They say it would give them more flexible working hours during long summer days.

Resident Kjell Ove Hveding says he met with a Norwegian lawmaker to hand over a petition signed by dozens of islanders and discuss its practical and legal challenges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybizarrebuzzworthysunsetu.s. & worldsunrisedaylight saving time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sex trafficker sentenced to life in prison
Suspect in custody for fatal shooting inside NW Side Walgreens
2 killed in fiery semi crash on I-94 in Racine Co.; NB lanes reopen
Questions remain after FBI raids Alderman Carrie Austin's 34th Ward office
Mom accused of killing special-needs son described him as 'pure evil'
'I felt like I was going to die': Atlanta woman talks getting sick in DR
CTA Orange Line hits woman who fell on tracks in McKinley Park
Show More
Teen found guilty in 2016 killing outside Starbucks sentenced Thursday
Granger Smith reflects on drowning death of 3-year-old son
Thieves steal $20K in electronics from Walmart, lead officers on chase
Woman sues ex-girlfriend over $500K winning lotto ticket
Scorching hot pavement burns dog's paw pads
More TOP STORIES News