AMITA Health St. Joseph nurses ready to strike in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Nurses at AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet are scheduled to walk off the job Saturday morning in the hospital's first nurses strike since 1993.Their contract expired in May, with neither side coming to an agreement.One nurse negotiator told ABC7 that they've been giving their 150%, even under the COVID-19 pandemic, but staffing remains a major sticking point."Every patient is different. They come to the hospital with issues and illnesses that demand that they require additional patient care and time by their nurses," said Registered Nurse Pat Meade.The next negotiation session is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8.