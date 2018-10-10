SOCIETY

NYC passes law allowing gender-neutral birth certificates

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
It's now law in New York City that residents who don't identify as male or female can change their birth certificates to "X."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signed the bill Tuesday. It goes into effect Jan. 1.

The bill removes the requirement that residents need an affidavit from a doctor or mental health professional to change the gender on their birth certificates.

It also allows parents to choose the "X'' designation for their newborns.

New York City joins California, Oregon, Washington state and New Jersey in allowing a third gender option on birth certificates. Washington, D.C. allows gender-neutral driver licenses.

De Blasio, a Democrat, says New Yorkers should be free to tell their government who they are - and "not the other way around."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygender identitybirthgovernmentNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Warner Saunders, longtime Chicago TV journalist, dies
Woman removed from flight due to 'emotional support' squirrel
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating in some towns
More Society
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael 2018: Path makes landfall in Florida Panhandle
What do hurricane categories really mean?
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Warner Saunders, longtime Chicago TV journalist, dies
SB local lanes of Dan Ryan closed to overturned semi
Man charged with DUI after pregnant mom of 4 killed in Streamwood
Police searching for thief who snatched 1,000-pound hammer
Show More
'Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice to be deported
4 charged with attacking CPD officers, locking them inside Englewood home
VIDEO: Deputies race to save newborn not breathing
Limo owner's son charged in Schoharie, NY, crash that killed 20
More News